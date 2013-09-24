Mayweather says McGregor is all bark and no bite
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Aston Villa will be without Belgium striker Christian Benteke for four to six weeks after he sustained a hip injury in last weekend's win at Norwich City, the club said.
"Paul Lambert confirms Christian Benteke will be out for four-six weeks. Better news than he first feared," Villa said on the club's Twitter page.
The news is a blow for Villa as Benteke had begun the season superbly, scoring four Premier League goals.
He was unable to play in Villa's 4-0 League Cup defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday and is likely to miss Belgium's remaining World Cup qualifiers.
Belgium, who are five points clear at the top of Group A, visit second place Croatia on October 11 and host Wales four days later.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)
LONDON Floyd Mayweather sent a message to mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor on Tuesday to stop 'barking' and find some 'bite' after months of talk about a crossover fight between the two.
LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.
Champions England face more of a burden of expectation than underdogs Scotland ahead of their Six Nations clash on Saturday, Scottish captain John Barclay said on Tuesday.