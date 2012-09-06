Tottenham Hotspur's David Bentley reacts during their English League Cup soccer match against Doncaster Rovers in Doncaster August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur have loaned winger David Bentley to Russian Premier League team FC Rostov until January, the London club said on its website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) on Thursday.

The 28-year-old former England international joined Premier League Spurs from Blackburn Rovers in 2008 for 15 million pounds but failed to claim a regular place in the side, making only 42 league appearances.

He was loaned to Birmingham City for the second half of the 2010-11 season and to West Ham United last term where he made only five appearances before being ruled out for six months with a knee injury.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Ken Ferris)