LONDON West Bromwich Albion's England under-21 striker Saido Berahino will be given time off until next Monday to consider his position after suggesting he would not play for the club again, sources close to the player said on Wednesday.

Berahino was furious after negotiations on a proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur broke down on the final day of the transfer window, with Albion chairman Jeremy Peace blaming Spurs for undervaluing and unsettling the player with four different bids.

"I can officially say I will never play (for) Jeremy Peace," Berahino tweeted on Tuesday.

With players and management away from the Midlands club because of the international break, and Peace on holiday, initial reports suggested there would be talks on Friday to resolve the deadlock.

However, sources later said Berahino, who has missed the last two Premier League games because he was not considered in the right state of mind to play, will not be back at the club until Monday.

