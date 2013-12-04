Fulham's Dimitar Berbatov reacts during their English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at Craven Cottage in London November 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

SOFIA Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov will consider moving away from the struggling Premier League club in the January transfer window, his agent said on Wednesday.

Bulgarian international Berbatov, 32, has scored just one league goal this season and British media have reported that he wants to leave, with Turkish club Trabzonspor interested in signing the frontman.

"It's obvious that Berbatov is not happy at Fulham any more and he's not in his best shape at the moment. You can easily see this if you watch their matches this season," Emil Danchev told Reuters.

"He has spent a lot of time in England and he likes the country very much. But if he receives a good offer from another country, he's ready to consider it."

Berbatov joined Fulham from Manchester United before the start of last season and hit 15 league goals in his first campaign at Craven Cottage.

His goals have dried up this season with Fulham in the bottom three in the league with only three wins and 11 goals scored in 13 games.

Fulham host Tottenham Hotspur, Berbatov's former club, later on Wednesday in Rene Meulensteen's first match in charge after fellow Dutchman Martin Jol was sacked on Sunday following the 3-0 defeat at West Ham United the day before.

(Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Tony Jimenez)