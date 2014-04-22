LONDON Nottingham Forest striker Dexter Blackstock was charged with misconduct on Tuesday in relation to breaches of the Football Association's rules on betting.

The player, who is recovering from a season-ending knee injury he picked up on loan at Championship (second tier) rivals Leeds United, was given six days to respond.

The FA did not give details, but the Nottingham Post website said the charges did not relate to bets placed on matches involving Forest and nor were there any allegations that the player had been involved in match-fixing.

The rules prohibit footballers betting on competitions they have played in that season or matches on which they have any direct or indirect influence. Blackstock, 27, has not played for Forest since October.

Newcastle United midfielder Dan Gosling was fined 30,000 pounds in March after admitting a misconduct charge relating to betting.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Robert Woodward)