England's Danny Welbeck celebrates his second goal against Switzerland during their Euro 2016 qualifying soccer match at the Sankt Jakob-Park stadium in Basel September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

LONDON Arsenal's new striker Danny Welbeck will have a point to prove when he makes his debut against Manchester City on Saturday after being replaced by Radamel Falcao at Manchester United

United boss Louis van Gaal criticised Welbeck's scoring record at Old Trafford, but bookmaker William Hill is offering odds of 6-4 that the England striker will score more goals for his club than Colombia forward Falcao this season.

As far as leading strikers are concerned, Chelsea's Diego Costa is 2-1 to finish as the Premier League's top scorer and the Spaniard has made a promising start to the season after netting four times in three league appearances.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is second favourite at 11-2, with Liverpool hot-shot Daniel Sturridge third at 7-1.

- -

Champions Manchester City will have to rectify a poor away record at Arsenal if they are to bounce back from a surprise Premier League defeat by Stoke before the international break.

They have won only one of 17 previous Premier League games away to the Gunners - a 2-0 win in 2013.

Leading bookmakers William Hill, however, make City slight favourites at 7-5 with Arsenal at 7-4 and the draw at 13-5.

New Arsenal signing Welbeck is 13-2 to open the scoring on his debut.

- -

Manchester United are yet to win under new manager Van Gaal, picking up only two points from their first three Premier League games, but they are huge favourites to get up and running against Queens Park Rangers on Sunday.

United have won 10 and lost none of their 12 previous Barclays Premier League meetings with QPR while QPR have not kept a clean sheet against United since September 1992.

New United striker Falcao is 13-5 favourite to open the scoring on his debut for the club.

United are 2-7 to win while the visitors are 9-1 to pull off a surprise victory.

* Odds provided by William Hill

(Reporting by Martyn Herman and Michael Hann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty and Ken Ferris)