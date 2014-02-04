Wilshere puts Bournemouth survival ahead of Arsenal future
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
Birmingham City owner Carson Yeung has stepped down as chairman and executive director of the club's holding company, Birmingham International Holdings Limited.
The announcement was made by BIHL in a statement to the Kong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday.
Yeung, the 53-year-old Hong Kong businessman who has owned the Championship (second tier) club since 2009, is awaiting the verdict, due later this month, of a money laundering trial in Hong Kong, an offence he denies.
"Mr Yeung, with his foresight, aspiration and clairvoyance, has steered the board successfully through landmark projects such as the acquisition of Birmingham City Football Club, for which the board is profoundly indebted," BIHL said in its statement.
"Mr Yeung unequivocally confirms that he has no disagreement with the board and that there are no other matters relating to his resignation that are required to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company."
Birmingham are 18th in the Championship, six points clear of the relegation zone, and face fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic on Saturday.
They won the English League Cup in 2011 - beating Arsenal at Wembley - but were relegated from the Premier League in the same season.
(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Stephen Wood)
Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere has delayed a decision on his Arsenal future as the on-loan midfielder focuses on helping the south coast club to retain their place in the Premier League.
Steve McClaren, the former England head coach, has been sacked as manager of Championship side Derby County for the second time in three years, the second-tier club announced on Sunday.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland Russia's anti-doping agency (RUSADA) still has "significant work" to do to get its suspension lifted, the World Anti-Doping Agency said on Monday.