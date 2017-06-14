Championship side Birmingham City have signed goalkeeper David Stockdale from promoted Brighton Hove and Albion on a three-year-deal, making him new manager Harry Redknapp's first signing.

The former Fulham goalkeeper joined Brighton in 2014 and made 45 appearances for the south coast club last season, helping them finish second in the Championship and book a spot in the upcoming Premier League season.

"I would like to thank David Stockdale for his immense contribution over the past three seasons," Brighton manager Chris Hughton told the club website(www.brightonandhovealbion.com).

"He has been the stand-out goalkeeper in the Championship, and was a key member of our side as we went so close in 2016 and when we won promotion last season."

