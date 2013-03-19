LONDON English second-tier side Blackburn Rovers sacked Michael Appleton on Tuesday, 67 days after he became their third manager of the season.

The Championship side, relegated from the Premier League last season, announced the dismissal on their website under the headline "Managerial changes announced".

"Blackburn Rovers FC can confirm that Michael Appleton has been relieved of his duties as manager along with assistant manager Ashley Westwood, first team coach Darren Moore and head of senior recruitment Luke Dowling," the club statement said.

Reserve team coach Gary Bowyer will take charge for the remainder of the season.

Appleton, who had overseen 15 games at Ewood Park, lasted 66 days at his previous club Blackpool before jumping ship to join Rovers, Premier League champions in 1995, on January 11.

Rovers, owned by Indian chicken firm Venky's who have become hugely unpopular with fans, sacked Henning Berg in December after the Norwegian had been in charge for 57 days. He took over from Steve Kean who resigned in September amid fan pressure.

The northern club have had a run of poor form, losing 1-0 to fellow second tier side Millwall in an FA Cup quarter-final replay last week, and are 18th in the 24-team Championship.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Mark Meadows)