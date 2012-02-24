Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
Congo international defender Christopher Samba left Blackburn Rovers for wealthy Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala for an undisclosed fee on Friday, the English club said on their website (www.rovers.co.uk).
Samba, who joined Rovers in 2007 from Hertha Berlin, had been unhappy at Ewood Park for some time.
Last month he had a transfer request rejected by the Premier League strugglers and later criticised the club's Indian owners Venky's for "not understanding English football."
Big-spending Anzhi, bankrolled by billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, appointed Dutchman Guus Hiddink as coach earlier this month.
Anzhi have also signed big-name players such as Cameroon striker Samuel Eto'o and Brazilian defender Roberto Carlos in the last year.
The transfer window closed in Russia on Friday.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Tony Jimenez)
SYDNEY Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger could continue in management for four more years and his preference is to stay at the north London club, the Frenchman was quoted as saying by British media on Saturday.