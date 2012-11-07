LONDON Blackpool have named Portsmouth manager Michael Appleton as their new boss after Ian Holloway quit to join Crystal Palace, the English second-tier side said in a statement on Wednesday.

The northern club played in the Premier League for one season in 2010/11 and missed out on an immediate return last May when they lost the playoff final to West Ham United.

Appleton, who has signed a one-year rolling contract, was relegated to the third tier with debt-stricken Portsmouth last term but the 36-year-old won plaudits for running the club on a shoestring.

Blackpool lie 12th after 15 games of the 46-match season.

(Editing by Justin Palmer)