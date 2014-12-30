LONDON Jacob Murphy, a winger with struggling English Championship (second tier) club Blackpool, has apologised to the club after making a joke on social media mocking his own team.

Murphy, on loan from Norwich City, posted a picture of himself and team mate Donervon Daniels on the photo messaging site, accompanied by the caption "We are going to lose...Again."

With Blackpool adrift at the bottom of the table and the joke posted before Murphy played in their 1-0 defeat on Boxing Day at Sheffield Wednesday, the quip may not have been appreciated by fans.

Yet it evidently tickled many more people beyond Blackpool as it went viral on social media.

The furore prompted the 19-year-old to release a statement on Blackpool's website.

"I'd like to offer my sincerest apologies to the manager, my team mates, the fans and everybody at Blackpool Football Club for the hurt and embarrassment that a recent photo message I sent has caused," he said.

"It was totally unprofessional of me and a foolish thing to do," added Murphy, before making it clear that Daniels had no part in the joke. "I apologise for implicating him."

Blackpool boss Lee Clark noted his disappointment and said the club would be investigating the matter.

