United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
LONDON Bolton Wanderers are set to bring Eidur Gudjohnsen back to the club where he made a name for himself after offering the former Chelsea and Barcelona striker a contract, manager Neil Lennon said on Thursday.
The 36-year-old former Iceland international, who played for Bolton between 1998 and 2000, scoring 19 goals in 59 games, has been training with the Championship (second tier) club for the past month after being released by Belgian side Club Brugge.
"I'm assuming everything's agreed. If there's any hold-ups it'll be a minor thing and I'm hoping to have him in the squad for the weekend," Bolton boss Lennon told reporters.
Gudjohnson, who won two Premier League titles in his six-year stay at Chelsea before joining Barcelona and winning the Champions League, is Iceland's record goalscorer having netted 24 times in 78 appearances.
He also played in the Netherlands, Monaco, Greece and Belgium after making his debut for Valur in his native Iceland 20 years ago.
(Reporting By Michael Hann)
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
Suspected food poisoning forced Nick Kyrgios to pull out of his much anticipated quarter-finals showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday.
Jack Sock celebrated a pair of firsts on Friday by powering past fourth seed Kei Nishikori 6-3 2-6 6-2 to book a date with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.