LONDON Bolton Wanderers will host Blackburn Rovers as scheduled on Saturday in their first Premier League game since midfielder Fabrice Muamba suffered a cardiac arrest in last weekend's FA Cup quarter-final at Tottenham Hotspur.

Muamba remains in intensive care at the London Chest Hospital but Bolton said his family wanted the club to fulfil their fixtures.

"We spoke together with the players as a group this morning and I talked with Fabrice's family last night," manager Owen Coyle told the club website (www.bwfc.co.uk).

"Fabrice's father Marcel and his fiancee Shauna were keen that we fulfil our fixtures. Once the players knew this, there was no doubt in our minds that we would play the matches."

The club said the abandoned FA Cup tie with Spurs will take place at a date and time to be confirmed by the FA.

Coyle said on Tuesday, after Bolton's league match at Aston Villa had been postponed, that Muamba's his heart was beating without the help of medication.

"We remain very much at the beginning of a long-term journey for Fabrice and his family," he added.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)