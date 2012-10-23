LONDON Dougie Freedman has left Crystal Palace to take over the vacant manager's job at English Championship (second division) rivals Bolton Wanderers, the London club said on Tuesday.

Bolton, relegated from the Premier League last season, sacked Owen Coyle earlier this month after a poor start to the season in which they won only three of their first 10 games.

Freedman had guided Palace into fourth spot while Bolton are languishing in 16th.

"Crystal Palace can confirm that first team manager Dougie Freedman has joined Bolton Wanderers," a club statement said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)