LONDON Bolton Wanderers coaches have used their own money to help pay staff still waiting for their wages at the debt-laden second-tier English club, manager Neil Lennon said on Friday.

"I've got staff, part of my football staff and backroom staff, who are struggling to make ends meet," the Scot told reporters.

"That's not a great scenario. Some of us have had a whip-round for a few of them just to keep them on board."

Wanderers, founder members of the English Football League in 1888, were given a stay of execution on Monday after the High Court adjourned to Feb. 22 a hearing from the tax authorities who want the club wound-up.

The club, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2012 and are now bottom of the Championship, have reported debts of 172.9 million pounds with January salaries unpaid.

They owe around 2.2 million pounds in taxes.

