LONDON Portuguese defender Jose Bosingwa, one of two Chelsea players sent off in a stormy 1-0 defeat at west London neighbours Queens Park Rangers in October, joined the Loftus Road club on a three-year deal on Friday.

The 29-year-old, twice a winner of the Champions League, moved to Rangers on a free transfer after being released by Chelsea following their European triumph last season.

Bosingwa, who was dismissed along with striker Didier Drogba at QPR last season, also won the Champions League with Porto in 2004.

"Jose has a lot of versatility which is something I like my players to have," manager Mark Hughes told the club's website (www.qpr.co.uk).

"He can operate right across the back and can also play the holding role in midfield."

Bosingwa is Rangers's eighth close-season signing.

"I'm really pleased to be here. I had the pick of many clubs but the project here excites me greatly," said the former international.

"I played for Chelsea for four years and I love Premier League football and the supporters. It is fantastic for me to stay in England."

Rangers open their league campaign at home to Swansea City on Saturday.

(Writing by Tom Bartlett; editing by Tony Jimenez)