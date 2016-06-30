Left back Nathan Ake has joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the Premier League clubs have announced.

Ake, 21, signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge last year despite making only 12 senior team appearances and spent the previous campaign on loan with Watford.

The Netherlands under-21 international made 32 appearances for Watford last season.

"For a player of his age he already has great experience in the Premier League and we believe he will bring a lot to our squad," Bournemouth Chief Executive Neill Blake said in a statement.

"He is an international player with great pedigree, so we are really excited to have him join us for the upcoming season."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)