LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.

"It is alleged the club failed to ensure that their ‘Club Whereabouts’ information was accurate, contrary to Regulation 14(d)," the FA said in a statement.

Bournemouth have until Feb. 23 to respond to the charge.

On Thursday, fellow Premier League club Manchester City were fined 35,000 pounds ($43,000) after a similar charge and were warned about their future conduct.

Regulation 14 of the FA regulations requires clubs to provide, on request, training dates, start and finish times, where training is taking place and players' overnight addresses.

"It shall also be a breach of this Regulation 14 by the club if the information contained in such reports is either initially inaccurate or has not been updated by the club as necessary to ensure it remains accurate," the rules stipulate.

