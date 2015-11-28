LONDON Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe went from the depths of despair to the height of elation as his side battled back to snatch a thrilling 3-3 draw in the 98th minute against Premier League rivals Everton on Saturday.

Bournemouth, who have not won for eight matches, twice went behind and seemed set to suffer yet again when Ross Barkley put the visitors 3-2 ahead five minutes into the long period of stoppage time.

Yet Junior Stanislas struck his second goal with a header a minute from time at Dean Court to boost Bournemouth's fight against relegation and prompt Howe to feel his side may have found some much-needed momentum.

"That was a crazy ending to a really competitive and tight game," the 37-year-old Howe told reporters.

"The despair we felt on conceding that third goal was as bad as I've known, and the elation at scoring our third was the greatest I've ever known. It just shows what a powerful sport football is."

He had earlier seen his side go 2-0 down to first-half goals from Ramiro Funes Mori and Romelu Lukaku before Adam Smith (80th minute) and Stanislas (87th) equalised late on.

Despite praise for their approach since promotion to the top flight, Bournemouth have only won twice in 14 Premier League matches and are in 18th place, level on 10 points with Newcastle United and five ahead of bottom side Aston Villa.

"We've got a point today against a very good team and we feel that we're building momentum," Howe, a childhood Everton fan, added.

"We've shown our resolve and our willingness to improve, which we will need if we are going to get through this tough season. We are improving week on week.

"Ultimately, the results will define our season. But our supporters wouldn't want us to change the way we play, and we won't move away from our ideals."

Everton boss Roberto Martinez rued his side's lack of a ruthless edge after twice letting slip the lead to remain seventh in the table.

"We lacked that instinct to put the game to bed. It was a massive, massive blow to concede so late in the game, and it's a feeling of dropping two points," the Spaniard told reporters.

"I don't know why the referee allowed play to continue for so long, but maybe it was luck for Bournemouth which they haven't had all season."

(Reporting by Rob Hodgetts, editing by Ian Chadband)