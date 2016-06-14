Britain Football Soccer - Australia Training - Academy of Light, Sunderland - 24/5/16Australia's Adam Federici (C) during trainingAction Images via Reuters / Craig BroughLivepic

Australian goalkeeper Adam Federici has signed a new three-year contract with Bournemouth that will keep him at the club until 2019, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old made 12 appearances in all competitions last season after joining the Cherries in May 2015 and is ready to take up the challenge of competing against Polish international Artur Boruc for the first-choice goalkeeper's spot.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contact. The manager (Eddie Howe) played a big part in me signing, the coaching staff and the way we play football are factors too," Federici told the club website (www.afcb.co.uk).

"I've never seen myself as a number two goalkeeper. I need to get rid of that tag and push on, I want to improve and play more next season... hopefully I can achieve that."

Bournemouth finished 16th in their first-ever season in the English top flight.

