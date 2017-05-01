Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.

Bournemouth earned consecutive league wins for the second time this season as they confirmed Sunderland's relegation to the Championship with a 1-0 win to climb up to 10th position on 41 points.

Teams that reach the 40 point mark are typically considered to be safe from relegation but Howe said that there was still work to do as Bournemouth contended for a strong finish.

"There is very little between teams in the league. We nicked a big win and I think the target has to be to finish as high as possible," Howe told British media.

"We are not mathematically safe yet but we are going to enjoy our last three games and look to get as high up the table as possible."

Howe also said that Bournemouth's rise from the second tier competition League One in 2012-2013 to 10th position in the current campaign was down to hard work.

"We have been on an incredible journey and have been extremely fortunate to have a group of players who have done so well for us," Howe said.

"There is no magic formula to success. It is down to hard work and graft on the training ground and having a good attitude. I think they are the hallmarks of our success."

Bournemouth host 12th-placed Stoke City, who have just one win in their last five league games, at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

