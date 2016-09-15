Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere warms up on the sidelinesAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

LONDON Bournemouth will avoid rushing Jack Wilshere into their starting lineup, manager Eddie Howe said ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at leaders Manchester City.

The on-loan Arsenal midfielder made his debut from the bench during last Saturday's win over West Bromwich Albion but Howe will only start the England international, whose career has been dogged by injury, when he is ready.

"It's a delicate balance between rushing him into the team and the long term. We want him to play a lot of games for us so we'll put him in when we think it's right," the manager told reporters on Thursday.

Howe praised Wilshere's performance in the second period against West Brom.

"I thought he had a big impact when he came on at a time when the game was in the balance," he said. "We had lost the full control we had in the first half and I thought he wrestled that back for us."

Howe is impressed with what he has seen from City under new manager Pep Guardiola who has guided his team to four league wins in four games.

City also beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 4-0 in their Champions League Group C opener on Wednesday.

"They've got outstanding players and they've got a manager who, in my opinion, is right at the very top," Howe said.

"I think the biggest compliment I can give him is the impact he's had so early, you can see he's stamped his authority on that team."

Bournemouth, who finished fifth from bottom last season, have four points this term.

