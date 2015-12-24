Football - AFC Bournemouth v Everton - Barclays Premier League - Vitality Stadium, Dean Court - 28/11/15General view outside the stadium before the matchMandatory Credit: Action Images / Tony O'BrienLivepic

Premier League newcomers Bournemouth will be hit with a fine after breaching the Football League's financial fair play rules during their rise to the top flight.

A statement by the Football League said Bournemouth were one of several clubs to have spent in excess of six million pounds more than what they generate in revenue -- the maximum permitted deviation.

Former English champions Nottingham Forest and Fulham also broke the rules and will be subject to transfer embargos for the rest of the season.

Bournemouth won the Championship last season to gain promotion to the Premier League for the first time.

"AFC Bournemouth is fully aware of the Football League's proposed financial sanction relating to financial fair play and is currently engaged in positive dialogue with the Football League to reach a satisfactory outcome," the club said.

"The club will update supporters when an outcome has been reached and will not be making any further comment at this moment in time."

Details of the amount Bournemouth are likely to be fined have not been published but will be determined by how much they went over the threshold.

New financial rules in the Football League this season allow a maximum deviation of 13 million pounds.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martyn Herman)