Brighton promoted to Premier League
LONDON Brighton and Hove Albion were promoted to the Premier League as goals from Glenn Murray and Solly March secured a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Monday.
LONDON Bournemouth striker Yann Kermorgant has joined Reading for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old Frenchman has agreed an 18-month contract with championship side Reading, ending his two-year stay at Bournemouth.
Kermorgant scored 15 goals to help Bournemouth win the championship last season and earn promotion to the top flight.
BARCELONA Barcelona striker Neymar is confident the Catalans can launch another remarkable Champions League comeback as they look to overturn a 3-0 quarter-final deficit against Juventus on Wednesday.