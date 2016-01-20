LONDON Bournemouth striker Yann Kermorgant has joined Reading for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Frenchman has agreed an 18-month contract with championship side Reading, ending his two-year stay at Bournemouth.

Kermorgant scored 15 goals to help Bournemouth win the championship last season and earn promotion to the top flight.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Toby Davis)