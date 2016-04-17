Football Soccer - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Barclays Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 17/4/16Bournemouth's Lewis Grabban in action with Liverpool's Joe Allen and Lucas LeivaReuters / Toby MelvilleLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Football Soccer - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Barclays Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 17/4/16Liverpool's Sheyi Ojo in action with Bournemouth's Simon Francis

Football Soccer - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Barclays Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 17/4/16Joshua King scores the first goal for Bournemouth

Football Soccer - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Barclays Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 17/4/16Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge in action with Bournemouth's Simon Francis

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp made 10 changes from the team that beat Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League and watched his experimental side overcome Bournemouth 2-1 in a low-key game in the south coast sunshine on Sunday.

Both Liverpool goals came at the end of the first half, Roberto Firmino ending a superb move with a close range tap-in after 41 minutes before Daniel Sturridge made it 2-0 with a header from a Jordan Ibe free kick.

Bournemouth replied in stoppage time when Josh King half-volleyed in from the edge of the box.

Before the kickoff flowers were laid on the pitch in memory of the Liverpool 96 fans who died at Hillsborough in April 1989 with the club's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" played as the short ceremony took place.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)