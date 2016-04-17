Everton's Koeman sets sights on finishing fifth
Everton can turn a successful season into a "fantastic" one and fight for fifth place in the Premier League table if they win their next two home games, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp made 10 changes from the team that beat Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League and watched his experimental side overcome Bournemouth 2-1 in a low-key game in the south coast sunshine on Sunday.
Both Liverpool goals came at the end of the first half, Roberto Firmino ending a superb move with a close range tap-in after 41 minutes before Daniel Sturridge made it 2-0 with a header from a Jordan Ibe free kick.
Bournemouth replied in stoppage time when Josh King half-volleyed in from the edge of the box.
Before the kickoff flowers were laid on the pitch in memory of the Liverpool 96 fans who died at Hillsborough in April 1989 with the club's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" played as the short ceremony took place.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gave short shrift to media reports linking him with a move away from the English Premier League leaders and said he was eager to build "something important" at Stamford Bridge.
Alexis Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal despite speculation that he is disillusioned by the club's failure to challenge for the Premier League title, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.