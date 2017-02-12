LONDON Manchester City's Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero has warned against complacency at Bournemouth on Monday as his team try to leap back into second place in the Premier League with victory.

They were edged out of the top four by Saturday's results, when Arsenal and Liverpool went above them with home wins, but City will be firm favourites on the south coast given the contrast between the two teams' recent results.

Pep Guardiola's side go into the game on the back of three successive wins, scoring nine goals, whereas Bournemouth have not won in 2017.

"It's going to be great if we carry on with this amount of goals and the sort of form we've shown recently, but we know it's going to be difficult to keep it this way," Caballero told the City website (www.mancity.com).

"We are playing away again and Bournemouth are coming into this game on the back of three or four defeats so they are going to play really hard and fight because they know you can get sucked into a relegation fight quickly in the Premier League.

"We must be careful and focus on what we have to do."

Caballero is hoping to keep his place after taking over from Chilean Claudio Bravo three games ago.

That pair became rivals for the jersey this season in preference to England's Joe Hart, who joined Serie A side Torino on loan. Bravo appeared to be first choice but was dropped after a bad run last month.

Guardiola, asked which of them would play, said he would not tell the players until the day of the game.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by martyn herman)