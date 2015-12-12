LONDON Manchester United's woeful week took another calamitous turn on Saturday as little Bournemouth beat them 2-1, earning a second fairytale win in a week against another of the giants of English football.

The pressure will be multiplied further upon United manager Louis van Gaal following their midweek Champions League exit after goals from Junior Stanislas and former Old Trafford player Josh King consigned them to a famous defeat.

Stanislas scored direct from a wind-assisted corner that bamboozled keeper David de Gea in the second minute and although Marouane Fellaini levelled in the 24th, King struck with a low shot from a well-worked 54th minute corner to earn the points.

It meant unbridled joy for Bournemouth, the Premier League newcomers who have an annual turnover 40 times smaller than United's. Last Saturday they breached the Stamford Bridge fortress of champions Chelsea, winning 1-0.

United's defeat, coming off the back of their Champions League reverse at VfL Wolfsburg, leaves them fourth in the table on 29 points, three behind leaders Manchester City.

Bournemouth leap to 14th on 16 points, one point and one place ahead of Chelsea.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband)