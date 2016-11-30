Wood grabs 20th goal as Leeds down Forest 2-0
LONDON Chris Wood scored his 20th goal of the season as Leeds United went third in the English Championship on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest whose relegation fears intensified.
Bournemouth left back Brad Smith is hoping that his regular appearances for the Australia national side in the last few months will help him break into the first team at the Premier League club.
Smith has featured in only three games for Bournemouth this season, including the 3-1 league defeat at Arsenal on Saturday, but the 22-year-old has represented Australia in five World Cup qualifiers since Sept. 1.
"I've played a few games with Australia, so I feel like I'm on top of my fitness. That certainly helped coming into the team at Arsenal. The squad is growing and developing with every game," he told the club website. (afcb.co.uk)
"When you come into the squad for the first time it's quite difficult but we've all shown we can fit in and adapt."
Smith said he would be making the most of opportunities thrown in his direction with manager Eddie Howe experimenting with a variety of combinations at the back during training.
"It's easier coming into a back four like ours. We've been working different line-ups each week in training and working on where we can all improve," Smith added.
"All I can do now is continue to train and work hard. I need to wait for another chance and if it comes my way, make sure that I'm ready to take it."
Bournemouth are 12th in the table and host Smith's former club Liverpool, who are second, in their next league fixture on Dec. 4.
(Reporting by Debanjan Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)
