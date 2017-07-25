FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Bournemouth defender Smith signs new four-year deal
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Trump bans transgender people from the military
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 25, 2017 / 10:19 AM / a day ago

Bournemouth defender Smith signs new four-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 13/5/17 Burnley's Andre Gray in action with Bournemouth's Adam Smith Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

(Reuters) - Bournemouth full back Adam Smith has signed a new four-year contract to extend his stay until 2021, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has made 113 appearances for Eddie Howe's side since arriving at the Vitality Stadium from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014.

"When we first brought Adam to the club we believed he had huge potential," Howe said in a statement. "Adam has taken his opportunity, improved as a player and is an important member of our squad.

"We're delighted he will stay with us and hopefully continue his progression further."

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.