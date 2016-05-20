Bournemouth defender Adam Smith has signed a new four-year deal that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2020.

The 25-year-old joined the Cherries from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 and has made 31 Premier League appearances this season.

"It's great to be able to reward Adam with this new deal," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club's website (www.afcb.co.uk).

"I am sure he will continue to be a crucial part of our side as we begin to prepare for our second season in the Premier League."

Bournemouth ended their first-ever top-flight season in 16th place in the table.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)