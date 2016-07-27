Britain Football Soccer - Fleetwood Town v Liverpool - Pre Season Friendly - Highbury Stadium - 16/17 - 13/7/16Liverpool's Brad SmithAction Images via Reuters / Ed SykesEDITORIAL USE ONLY. - RTSI3IG

Australia international left back Brad Smith has joined Bournemouth from Liverpool on a four-year contract, the Premier League clubs said on Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but British media reported that Bournemouth had paid three million pounds for the 22-year-old.

Smith made 10 appearances for Liverpool under manager Juergen Klopp last season and scored against Exeter City in the FA Cup in January.

He made his debut for the Australian national team in a friendly against Belgium in September 2014 and has been capped nine times by his country.

