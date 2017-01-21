Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
LONDON Bournemouth's soft centre at set pieces looked like costing them dearly until substitute Benik Afobe poppped up with a late goal to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to Watford on Saturday.
The Hornets took the lead in the 24th minute as the home side failed to clear with a corner, allowing Christian Kabasele to head home from close range.
Norway international Joshua King fired home Adam Smith's pass to equalise early in the second half, but just as Bournemouth looked like taking over, up popped Deeney to bury Tom Cleverley's corner past Artur Boruc.
Substitute Benik Afobe saved the day for the home side, sprinting away with Andrew Surman's pass and shooting crisply past Gomes to snatch a point for Bournemouth.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
Three-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome expects local favourite Richie Porte to push him all the way to the finish when the Briton kicks off his 2017 season at the UCI's World Tour event in Victoria on Sunday.
MELBOURNE Stan Wawrinka delights in the fact that his favourite nickname, 'Stanimal', was given to him by Roger Federer, who he also admits is simply the greatest player to have picked up a tennis racquet.