Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 10/9/16West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson in action with Bournemouth's Max Gradel and Harry Arter Action Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 10/9/16West Bromwich Albion's Craig Dawson and Sam Field in action with Bournemouth's Max Gradel Action Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 10/9/16Bournemouth's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their first goal with Max Gradel Action Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 10/9/16West Bromwich Albion's Ben Foster watches the ball go into the goalAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 10/9/16Bournemouth's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their first goal with Max Gradel Action Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 10/9/16Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe with Jack Wilshere waiting to be substituted onAction Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 10/9/16Bournemouth's Adam Smith in action with West Bromwich Albion's Brendan Galloway Action Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

Britain Soccer Football - AFC Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 10/9/16Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere in action with West Bromwich Albion's Claudio Yacob Action Images via Reuters / Henry BrowneLivepic

BOURNEMOUTH 1 WEST BROMWICH ALBION 0

Sept 10 Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson pounced in the closing stages of a tight tussle with West Bromwich Albion to give the home side a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Wilson steered home a cross by Adam Smith as Bournemouth secured three hard-earned points and their first Premier League victory of the season.

The hosts were lucky to stay on level terms, however, after their keeper Artur Boruc kept out a towering Gareth McAuley header.

When it seemed the contest was heading for a goalless stalemate, Wilson stepped up and made no mistake to delight the home crowd at Dean Court.

(This story removes reference to Nacer Chadli playing for Bournemouth)

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing By Toby Davis)