Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 29/10/16Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and Jack Wilshere at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepic

Midfielder Jack Wilshere would not hesitate to leave Arsenal when his loan spell at Bournemouth ends if he fails to break back into manager Arsene Wenger's first team plans.

Once regarded as one of the brightest young hopes in English soccer, the 24-year-old fell out of favour at Arsenal after managing only 17 games in two seasons blighted by injury and joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan in August.

"Of course I love Arsenal, but if there comes a time when I have to leave, then I have to leave," he told British media. "If I go back and I'm still not playing then, of course, I will have to think about things.

"At the moment I'm concentrating on Bournemouth. I want to put myself in a position where I go back next year and I'm a better player and I can play week in, week-out."

Wilshere, who has been recalled to the England squad for Friday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland and a friendly against Spain, also said his move to the south coast club was a much needed boost.

"It was good for me. For my head. I wanted to get back playing week-in week-out, being involved in the Premier League. I have missed a lot of football," he said.

"I missed the fight of the Premier League, being involved in all the big games and making a difference for a team and I wanted to feel that again, and almost fall back in love with the game again.

"When you are injured... it is hard. It is difficult. I needed it for myself."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)