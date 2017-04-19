Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is on loan from Arsenal, will miss the rest of the season after breaking his leg during a 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.
Wilshere, who is into the final 18 months of his contract at the Emirates, will undergo further specialist assessments after the scan showed a hairline crack of his left fibula. He is expected to be fit for the start of next season.
"It is a big blow to lose Jack," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said on the club website. (www.afcb.co.uk)
"We have loved working with him since he arrived at the club last August. He has made a huge contribution to our season, both on and off the pitch."
"We wish him a quick recovery and thank him for his effort and professionalism while he was with us.”
The 25-year-old England international has made 27 league appearances for Bournemouth during his season-long loan deal from the North London club -- his biggest run of domestic outings since the 2013-14 season.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.
Referees at this year's Confederations Cup in Russia will have the power to abandon games over discriminatory behaviour by fans as part of a three-step procedure to promote fair-play during the tournament, governing body FIFA has said.