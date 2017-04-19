Bournemouth midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is on loan from Arsenal, will miss the rest of the season after breaking his leg during a 4-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Wilshere, who is into the final 18 months of his contract at the Emirates, will undergo further specialist assessments after the scan showed a hairline crack of his left fibula. He is expected to be fit for the start of next season.

"It is a big blow to lose Jack," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said on the club website. (www.afcb.co.uk)

"We have loved working with him since he arrived at the club last August. He has made a huge contribution to our season, both on and off the pitch."

"We wish him a quick recovery and thank him for his effort and professionalism while he was with us.”

The 25-year-old England international has made 27 league appearances for Bournemouth during his season-long loan deal from the North London club -- his biggest run of domestic outings since the 2013-14 season.

