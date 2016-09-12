Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
LONDON England midfielder Jack Wilshere, who made his debut for Bournemouth at the weekend, says he is flexible enough to cover numerous positions for his loan club.
Wilshere initially played behind striker Callum Wilson against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday but later switched to the wing as Bournemouth chalked up their first Premier League victory of the season.
"I came on in the number 10 position and then moved to the right. I can do that role and I can also play deeper. I am comfortable in all of those positions," he told the club website (www.afcb.co.uk).
"Different games bring different problems so we will see. The biggest aim for me, and I am sure everyone is aware of it, is to get as many games as possible. That was the idea coming here."
Wilshere has joined Bournemouth following an injury-disrupted season during which he made just three appearances for his parent club Arsenal.
"If there's any question mark over me I know it's my fitness so hopefully I can play as many games as possible, prove everyone wrong and re-kick my career," he said.
Bournemouth, who have four points from four league games, face a stern test at leaders Manchester City on Saturday.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Real Madrid were spurred on by La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla dropping points on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said as his side took a four-point lead at the top by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the late game.
BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.