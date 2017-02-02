Top seed Konta wins Nottingham semi-final
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
LONDON Bournemouth's top goalscorer Callum Wilson has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in training, the Premier League side said on Thursday.
"We are all devastated for Callum," manager Eddie Howe told the club website (www.afcb.co.uk) after scans confirmed the striker had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Wednesday.
"Callum showed incredible character and determination to come back from a similar set-back last season and we know he has the same strength and will to do the same again."
The 24-year-old, who missed a large part of last season with a similar injury to his right knee, has scored six league goals in 21 appearances this season.
Bournemouth said he was expected to need six months rehabilitation.
Bournemouth are 14th in the league, seven points clear of the relegation zone, and play at seventh placed Everton on Saturday.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.