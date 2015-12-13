Football Soccer - AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Barclays Premier League - Vitality Stadium - 12/12/15Bournemouth's Harry Arter is congratulated by manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall as he is substitutedAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien

LONDON Bournemouth's Harry Arter has revealed that he played a part in their famous 2-1 Premier League triumph over Manchester United on Saturday as a way of paying tribute to those who had supported him through a tragic week.

Arter and his partner Rachel had lost their baby at birth earlier in the week and the midfielder received emotional tributes from his colleagues and club fans for deciding to commit himself to playing in the Premier League clash.

"While people maybe grieve in their own way, I found it easier to come in and play and try and do everyone proud," the 25-year-old Arter told the Bournemouth club website.

After producing what manager Eddie Howe felt was his best performance of the season, the Ireland international added: "I just felt that coming in and trying to take my mind off things would make it a little bit easier, and my family would want me to play.

"I said before the game that one reason I wanted to play was to dedicate the game to everyone associated with my family -- my family that are here and not here.

"The support of everyone at the club is why I felt like I wanted to play as well. It's such a nice club to come into every day, I am so close to everyone.

"They have been unbelievable for me this week and made things a tad easier."

Bournemouth's players wore black armbands during the game as a mark of respect while the club's fans sang Arter's name throughout the 90 minutes.

"It's mad. Things like that help you so much and for that time and that 90 minutes when I was on the pitch, it was a really good feeling," Arter said.

"I'm sure my partner at home will be really proud too. It’s a game that we can look back on with a lot of pride."

The little south coast club have been riding a wave of emotion ever since they won at champions Chelsea last week.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; editing by Clare Fallon)