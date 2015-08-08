LONDON Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe was far from deflated in defeat after Aston Villa came to spoil the Premier League new boys' "carnival" and played the role of party-poopers to perfection with a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

A 72nd-minute winner from Villa debutant Rudy Gestede ruined Bournemouth's big day and ensured there was no fairytale start to their first season in the top flight.

Dean Court was packed and the hosts had the better of the opening half but Villa improved after the break and got their reward when Frenchman Gestede, a six million pounds ($9.30 million) signing from Blackburn Rovers, came on and scored.

"We were outstanding in the first half. We were hit with a sucker punch. We were disappointed with the goal. We didn't do well enough," Howe told the BBC.

"It was a really good performance from us. I can't be too critical. We created chances and got into good areas. When you get those chances you have to be clinical.

"We were disappointed to concede the goal. I'm disappointed with the defeat but looking forward to the rest of the season."

Bournemouth had their moments in the opening 45 minutes and might have gone into the break in front but for their finishing.

Midfielder Marc Pugh headed wide and shot straight at Villa keeper Brad Guzan while Dan Gosling blasted over for the hosts.

They fell behind when Gestede headed home Ashley Westwood's cross and despite late pressure could not find a breakthrough.

Villa manager Tim Sherwood was relieved to head home with three points.

"We set out to nullify them and try to quieten this carnival atmosphere. We did that for half an hour and then we didn’t stick to the plan for the last 15 minutes, and had to rely on Brad Guzan to make a few saves," he said.

Sherwood was delighted with Gestede's impact, saying he gave Villa a "different dimension.

"You can adore Gestede because he looks so good as well! He’s a big menacing guy and he doesn’t give centre backs a minute’s rest."

(Writing by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ken Ferris)