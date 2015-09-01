Football - Crystal Palace v Shrewsbury Town - Capital One Cup Second Round - Selhurst Park - 25/8/15Crystal Palace's Glenn Murray celebrates scoring their second goalMandatory Credit: Action Images / Tony O'BrienLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio,...

Bournemouth have signed forward Glenn Murray from Crystal Palace on a three-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old scored 47 goals in 125 appearances for Palace, including 31 in his successful 2012-13 term when he played a crucial role in the club's promotion to the Premier League.

Murray spent part of last season on loan with Championship side Reading, where he scored eight goals in 18 league games.

Bournemouth did not disclose the financial terms of the deal but British media reports said the transfer fee was in the region of five million pounds ($7.66 million).

Murray becomes the 10th addition manager Eddie Howe has made to the squad this summer.

($1 = 0.6530 pounds)

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)