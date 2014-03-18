Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
Hull City midfielder George Boyd has been charged by the FA for allegedly spitting at Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart during Saturday's Premier League game at the KC Stadium, the governing body said on Tuesday.
The pair clashed in the 68th minute of City's 2-0 win when a clearly enraged Hart, angered at what he perceived to be a dive in City's penalty area by Boyd, confronted the Hull player.
Hull manager Steve Bruce defended his player, saying Boyd would "not deliberately spit".
Hart, who was booked after the bust-up, is not facing any further action. The incident was not seen by match officials but caught on video.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.