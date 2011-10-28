Arsenal's Andrey Arshavin has his shot at goal blocked by Sunderland's Titus Bramble during their match at the Stadium Of Light in Sunderland, September 18, 2010. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Sunderland defender Titus Bramble has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one of urinating in public, police said Friday.

Bramble, 30, a former England Under-21 international, was arrested last month and then re-arrested earlier in October when a second sex allegation was made.

An allegation of drug possession has been dropped, said a spokeswoman for Cleveland Police in northeast England, and he is due to appear at Teesside magistrates' court on November 10.

Bramble's lawyer Phil Smith was quoted by media as saying his client denied the charges and would be vigorously contesting them.

Bramble was suspended by his Premier League club pending a club investigation into the issue in September.

He joined Sunderland from Wigan in 2010, and has previously played for Newcastle United and his home town club Ipswich Town.

