LONDON Marinus Dijkhuizen, head coach of Championship (second tier) team Brentford has been sacked only eight games into the new season, the London club announced on Monday.

Youth coach Lee Carsley, a former Everton midfielder, will take over until the end of the season.

"Brentford Football Club can confirm that the club's head coach Marinus Dijkhuizen and his assistant, Roy Hendriksen, have parted company," the statement said.

"Lee Carsley has been promoted to head coach until the end of the season when the position will be reviewed.

"Lee has vast experience of the English game and has hugely impressed with his work with the Club's Development Squad. He will be assisted by Paul Williams.

"The club believes Lee deserves the opportunity to step up and help shape Brentford FC's future on the pitch."

A 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday meant Brentford had won only two of their opening eight league games and were 19th in the table.

Dijkhuizen, 43, was brought in from Dutch club Excelsior in June after popular manager Mark Warburton left because he disagreed with owner Matthew Benham about the future direction of the club.

Benham, whose background is in sports betting, is also the majority shareholder in Danish champions FC Midtjylland. He believes in using statistical data and mathematical models to recruit players.

