Former England left back Wayne Bridge has been released by English Championship side Reading after his contract expired, the second-tier club said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old had spells at Southampton, Chelsea, Fulham, Manchester City, West Ham United and Sunderland in the Premier League, and spent this season at Reading after a spell at Brighton and Hove Albion last term.

He played 36 times for England, scoring once in a friendly against Iceland in 2004, and made two appearances at the 2002 World Cup.

"Wayne is a top player whose season was sadly hampered by injury but he’s worked ever so hard," manager Nigel Adkins said on the club website (www.readingfc.co.uk).

He played 12 times for Reading this season.

Captain Jobi McAnuff, Mikele Leigertwood, Kaspars Gorkss and Stuart Taylor have also left the club, who missed out on the Championship playoffs by one point.

