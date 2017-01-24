Spanish bullfighter gored to death in French ring
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
LONDON Brighton & Hove Albion returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Amex stadium on Tuesday.
Chris Hughton's side dominated throughout but had to wait until the 73rd minute for Israeli international Tomer Hemed to strike after he slipped past Sol Bamba to smash home the ball.
The win puts Brighton two points ahead of Newcastle and 11 points clear of third-placed Reading, who beat Fulham 1-0 with a 49th-minute goal from Roy Beerens.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon)
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.