FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Brighton sign defender Suttner on three-year deal
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
ECB wary of putting end date on QE - sources
ECB wary of putting end date on QE - sources
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 13, 2017 / 9:04 AM / a day ago

Brighton sign defender Suttner on three-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fooball Soccer - FC Ingolstadt 04 - German Bundesliga - FC Ingolstadt 04 Audi Sportpark - Ingolstadt, Germany - 27/07/16. FC Ingolstadt 04's Markus Suttner.Michaela Rehle

(Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion have signed Austria international defender Markus Suttner from Germany's FC Ingolstadt 04 on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old left back began his career at Austria Vienna and made more than 250 senior appearances there in eight seasons before moving to Ingolstadt in 2015. He played 31 Bundesliga matches last season but the club were relegated.

"He has a great level of experience internationally, and in the top divisions in both his native Austria and Germany... and that experience will serve us well," Brighton manager Chris Hughton told the club's website.

"He will add competition at the back on the left side of defence, and I'm now looking forward to working with him."

Suttner is Brighton's third signing since gaining promotion as they prepare for their first top flight season after a 34-year absence.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.