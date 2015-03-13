Woods says will miss Masters, no timetable for return
Tiger Woods will miss next week's U.S. Masters due to his troublesome back and has no timetable for his return to competitive golf, the former world number one said on Friday.
Steve Bruce is delighted to have secured a new three-year contract as manager of Premier League club Hull City and is fully committed to taking the club forward, he told a news conference on Friday.
The former Manchester United captain joined Hull in June 2012 and led them to promotion from the Championship (second tier) in his first season.
A year later they finished 16th in the Premier League and reached the FA Cup final, where they lost narrowly to Arsenal after leading 2-0.
This season they lie 15th, five points clear of the relegation places but Egyptian-born owner Assem Allam has caused controversy by wanting to change the club's name to Hull City Tigers.
"I'm delighted because I've enjoyed the last two and a half years," Bruce said. "What we've started here is about trying to establish ourselves as a Premier League club.
"Let's hope we have another two and a half years like we've had."
(Reporting By Steve Tongue; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has joined defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones on the sidelines after having surgery on a groin injury, the club said on Friday.