West Brom draw at West Ham with late equaliser
Gareth McAuley's header deep into stoppage time earned West Bromwich Albion a 2-2 draw in a lively mid-table Premier League scrap at the London Stadium on Saturday.
LONDON Swansea City defender Alan Tate has broken his leg after a "bizarre golfing accident," the Premier League newcomers said on Sunday.
"The club's vice captain was a passenger in a golf buggy that lost control at a local golf club this afternoon and he caught his leg against a tree," a statement said.
He could now be ruled out for six months.
Footballers have suffered an array of strange injuries over the years with Spain goalkeeper Santiago Canizares missing the 2002 World Cup after a piece of glass from a smashed after shave bottle severed his foot tendon.
Several players have injured themselves reaching for the television remote control.
Manolo Gabbiadini netted twice, Jason Denayer turned the ball into his own net and Shane Long scored late as Southampton hammered struggling Sunderland 4-0 in the Premier League at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.