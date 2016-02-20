Former Hull City midfielder Jimmy Bullard, who is now retired, says the club "changed his life" by paying him up to an extra 15,000 or 16,000 pounds a week by mistake.

Bullard joined Hull on a 4-1/2 year deal from Fulham for a transfer fee of five million pounds in January 2009 when both teams were in the Premier League.

Bullard was quoted in British newspapers on Friday recalling that when the time came to sign his contract he found he would be paid 55,000 pounds a week, rather than the 40,000 agreed.

"I saw on the paperwork it said 50,000 pounds so I've passed it under the table to my agent and my agent's gone: 'Yeah, that’s a misprint, sign it’," the 37-year-old said.

"As I signed it I blew it (the ink) dry and then I read under it as well, another 5,000 or 6,000 in appearance (money).

"I'm celebrating to this day. Thank you Hull City for changing my life. I'm dropping cash everywhere, I'm bleeding cash," added the former footballer."

The club was not immediately available to comment.

Bullard made a total of 289 league appearances in a 13-year career that also featured spells with West Ham United, Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic, Peterborough United and Milton Keynes Dons.

He played 18 league games for Hull, who are top of the Championship and hoping to win promotion back to the Premier League this season, before joining Ipswich in August 2011.

